The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Jan. 4
114 S. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Shawn Benjamin, to Pro Tech Rental Properties, $40,000.
519 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Norman Lepper, to Pamela Smith, $159,000.
426 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Timothy Swartz, to Bryan and Sarah Wiles, $112,000.
121 Eagle Point Drive, Rossford, residential, from Daniel and Rebecca Knorek, to Kent Murphree, $400,000.
1804 Windjammer Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from J & A Building Ventures, to Fred and Susan Bernheisel, $256,500.
225 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mitchell Road Village, to J&A Building Ventures, $51,400.
3359 Kesson Road, Pemberville, commercial, 25.78 acres, from T.O.L.A. LLC, to K2D2 LLC, $770,000.
1644 Eaglecrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Albert and Laura Longoria, to Carol Defibaugh, $270,000.
432 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Dyann Sackman, to Kurtis and Chavely Tallman, $155,000.
206 Genson Drive, Haskins, residential, from Scott and Tina Chambers, to Lindsey and Alex Hayes, $240,000.
29734 Brookview Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Karen Muir, to Melody and Ian DeWalt, $244,000.
Dec. 5
0 Cross Creek Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 102.12 acres, from HowGin LLC, to the Sentinel Company, $1,120,000.
15 Exeter Road, Unit C, Perrysburg, residential, from Kathleen Jones, to Mary Clifton, $220,000.
2309 Sunflower Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Thornbury, to Bailey and Ryan Collins, $378,000.
21312 McCutcheonville Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 9.5 acres, from Nancy Eschedor, to John and Donna Cavendish, $26,000.
0 McCutcheonville Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 9.25 acres, from Gary Brinker, to John and Donna Cavendish, $26,000.
Dec. 6
34 Indian Creek, Rudolph, residential, from Stephen and Terri Bateson, to Jordan and Emily Borowicz, $301,000.
0 Caroll Road, and 0 Hammansburg Road, Henry Township, residential, from Gary Garrison, to Dwight Patterson, trustee, $50,000.
120 W. Walnut St., North Baltimore, residential, from Gregory Rister, to Callie and Zachary Engard, $156,500.
0 Deshler Road, Jackson Township, agricultural, 19.85 acres, from Barbara Meyer, to Modal Solutions, $164,800.
Dec. 7
1007 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $61,900.
0 Druillard, Northwood, agricultural, 17.05 acres, from Todd Larson, to P & C Landholdings, $12,500.
499 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Donald and Mary Nesper, to Trevor and Emily Mick, $270,000.
9426 Eagleville Road, Bloomdale, agricultural, 14.47 acres, from Jason and Heidi and Dennis Olmstead, $450,000.
20801 Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Santus Cous Investments, to Bryce Emshausen, $170,000.
24903 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Heeter House, to Matthew and Kerri Nicholson and Patricia Nyler, $160,000.
620 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kimberly Antanaitis, to Daniel Knorek, $159,900.
26599 Basswood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Lauryn Heber, to Amber and Tyler Swartz, $278,000.
512 W. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Lance Watkins and Andrea Dehnhoff, to Zackary Meredith, $132,000.
Dec. 8
110 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen , to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $64,900.
29189 Bates Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christine Guernsey, trustee, to Andrew and Amy Recknagel, $202,000.
223 S. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Stella Blake, to Joshua and Alaina Patterson, $86,000.
106 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Pat & Mike’s Partnership, to Julie Gagnet, $155,000.
9874 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Judith Jefferies, to Jorge Marzari and Estela Nicola, $224,000.
3809 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Harold Landis, to Steven and Rachael Wodarski, $194,000.
526 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Dean Sheamer, to Shannon Kirkwood, $156,000.
138 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $50,900.
2566 N. Main St., Hoytville, residential, from Richard and Brittany Metzler, to JPMorgan Chase Bank, $28,014.
4205 Morgan Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas Gibson, to Jeremy Hayden, $372,500.
4757 U.S. 6, Pemberville, residential, from Joseph and Rebecca Sidders, to Jessica Celestino, $192,000.
29 Indian Creek Drive, Rudolph, residential, from Mark and Elizabeth Van De Heijining, to Tisha Viera, $32,000.