The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 28
5407 Woodville Road, Northwood, residential, from Grace Bible Baptist Church, to Lawrence Irving, $150,000.
3020 Stuart Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Donald Mennel, trustee, to Dawn Thompson and Eric Timbrook, $204,885.
3273 Sterlingwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Sally Baas, to Andrew Suarez and Juliana Faciolince, $379,900.
1812 Julie Marie Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from SAS Group Company, to Dennis and Beth Frantz, $280,000.
863 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Catherine Dean, trustees, to Bryan and Debra Roth, $208,000.
1535 Cobblestone Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mohammed Ahmed, trustee, to David and Kati Thompson, $430,000.
0 Linwood Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 38.22 acres, from Carl Lemmerbrock, to Kenneth Swiergosz, $229,290.
2435 Norma Place, Northwood, residential, from Susan Kinney, to Susan Kinney and Kim Henley, $36,850.
28991 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew and Beverly Foltz, to Sean and Tammy O’Connell, $307,700.
26135 Turnbridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kimberly Marion, to Tommy and Becky Sturgis, $243,000.
609 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Megan Schumacher, trustee, to Robert and Mari An Wagner, $170,500.
237 W. Andrus Road, Northwood, residential, from Barbara Lloyd, to Wayne Mannies, $90,000.
0 Henry Wood County Line Road, Deshler, agricultural, 50.18 acres, from William Wensink, to Daniel and Lisa Wensink, $151,810.
360 D St., Perrysburg, manufacturing, from NIVESTCO, to Tellco Six, $4,750,000.
147 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Ashley Muszynski, $439,850.
8541 S. Dixie Hwy., Rudolph, residential, from Robert Parker, to Carrie Bowers, $129,000.
0 Oil Center Road, Cygnet, residential, from R. Dennis Stacy, trustee, to Kenneth and Jane Stearns, trustee, $18,750.
22353 Stony Ridge Road, Luckey, residential, from Dale Pertner and Gail Mistiatis, to Neil and Diane Ammons, $180,000.
522 Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from LD One Properties, Kurt and Sheri Muszynski, $59,000.
0 West River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Maximillian Lawrence, to Castle Island, $750,000.
109 Elmwood Road, Walbridge, residential, from Steven Fry Jr., to Katelyn and Joshua Edgeton, $140,000.
Dec. 29
0 Deshler Road, Henry Township, agricultural, 39.05 acres, from Bishop Farms 2, to NorthPoint Development, $1,031,791.
0 Deshler Road, Henry Township, agricultural, 80 acres, from M.V. Arbogast Co., to NorthPoint Development, $1,922,760.
4250 Frey Road, Northwood, residential, from Daniel and Jessica Hiller-Blair, to Randy and Donna Fitzpatrick, $233,000.
358 Bridgeview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Frank and Ruth Nagy, to Ashley and Thomas Koss, $254,000.
27502 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 6.83 acres, from Michael and Elouise Alexander, trustees, to John and Theresa Vancalster, $237,000.
3314 Oram and 0 Mary Ave., Northwood, residential, from Virginia Schlichter, to Wilken Enterprises, $66,610.
214 Sterling Drive, North Baltimore, residential, from Michael Relyea Jr., to Humble Investments, $25,000.
16120 Chamberlain Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason Gedert, trustee, to Robert and Sarah Back, $165,000.
120 W. Cherry St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Nathan Eberly, to MTS Archer Properties, $25,000.
Dec. 30
16410 W. River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Dubbs, to Brian and Karen Newberg, $435,000.
142 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Northcreek Properties, to German and Mariez Luque, $399,850.
19551 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green, commercial, 3.5 acres, from Valley Interior Systems, to North Dixie Hwy Building, $432,000.
13795 Otusso Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert Corbett, to Alice Godsey and Steven Lange, $292,300.
3612 Goodrich Ave., Northwood, residential, from Leeanne LaForme, to Joshua and Marisa Mahon, $79,900.
20018 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Frederick and Sharon Moor, to David and Carol Zick, $655,000.
903 N. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Glenellyn Naber, to Alexander Phillips and Rachel Galvan, $160,000.
4396 Turtle Creek, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott Lee, trustee, to Derek and Jessica Emery, $430,000.
14892 Stonebridge Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Libby Newland, to Christopher Kline and Michelle York, $370,000.
120 W. Maple St., North Baltimore, residential, from Lisa Noward, to Barfell Repair and Renvation, $52,500.
26890 Heatherford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Alexia and Jeremy Evans, to Andrew and Courtney Austin, $218,000.
0 Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Sue Hummel and Paula Girona and Gayle Walterbach, $90,000.
376 Blue Jacket Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kirk Holmes and Gabriela Ayestaran, to Kimberly Knaggs, $242,000.
Dec. 31
851 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Danielle Sendi, to William and Nicolette Hayes, $226,000.
0 River Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Janice Lower, trustee, to Sandra Hylant and Mark Schmollinger, trustees, $270,000.
29100 Pemberville Road, Millbury, commercial, 1.12 acres, from JDJC Properties, to Nathan Nevins, $227,000.
520 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Cardenas, to Patricia Geissler, $180,000.
408 S. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Lori Wentling, trustee, to CDK Renovations, $117,500.
951 Heather Court, Bowling Green, residential, from TBCH Properties, to Kristopher and Alyssa Chandler, $61,900.
16275 Tyler Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Keith and Cheryl Peper, trustees, to James and Katelyn Ross, $310, 000.
0 Garling Road, Luckey, agricultural, 1.52 acres, from Daniel and Catherine Miller, to James and Pamela Connell, $34,900.
0 Wayne Road and 0 Holcomb Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 81.56 acres, from Dolores Schult, to Brenda and Richard West, $308,266.