MILLBURY — Train blockages in Lake Township need to be dealt with before there is a catastrophe, according to the police and fire chiefs.
At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Fire Chief Bruce Moritz and Police Chief Mark Hummer said Norfolk Southern trains blocking several crossings are becoming more common.
“Something has to be done because it’s constant,” Moritz said.
He said the blockage hampered a transport after a 90-minute extrication of a truck driver on Monday on Libbey Road after a three-vehicle crash.
“Anytime we’ve got to go around it adds seconds, minutes,” Hummer said. “Anytime our response is delayed, it could have catastrophic results.”
“Very frequently now, there’s a train stopped — sometimes for a couple days in a row —blocking pretty much all of the crossings on the east side of the township,” he said. “It’s a problem.”
Some of the blocked crossings include Lemoyne, Pemberville, Walbridge, Bradner and Fostoria roads.
The township sent a letter to U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, last month asking for assistance, Hummer said.
“It’s a federal issue. The railroads are controlled by the federal government,” he said. “We’re really at their mercy right now.”
In a statement, Latta said he has been in touch with Norfolk Southern.
“In April, we contacted Norfolk Southern to alert them to the blocked crossing issues affecting Lake Township,” Latta said. “They responded that they would investigate what may be causing the extended blockages. I will continue to work with local officials and Norfolk Southern to try to reduce blockages and remedy the causes of these incidents so we can improve safety and better support convenience for residents and businesses.”
Hummer said that the township has received some state assistance from Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, who heard about emergency responders having to go around crossings on Monday for a truck crash.
Ghanbari offered to lead a Zoom call discussion with Norfolk Southern, Hummer said.
“Even though it’s a federal issue, he’s not afraid to get involved,” Hummer said, adding that Ghanbari has trained with Lake Township firefighters and done ride-alongs with police.
“He truly is in touch,” Hummer said. “It’s very much appreciated and refreshing.”
He said breaking up the trains when they are parked would help.
“I don’t know what the issue is. I don’t know if they don’t have room for them, if they’re making bigger trains. I don’t know what the deal is, that they want to park them for so long,” Hummer said. “But we really need to do something. At least break the train at a couple of the crossings to let emergency vehicles through.
“But it’s not just emergency vehicles. School buses are having to make the longer trip. Obviously our citizens are having to make the longer trip.”
A request for comment from Norfolk Southern was not immediately returned.