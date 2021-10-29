Tyson Root, bottom, Dalton Giesige, middle, and Brad Feehan, all firefighters with the city of Bowling Green, rappel off the west side of the former Bowling Green State University Administration building Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were able to gain access to the building and spend a few hours training off and inside of it. The building is slated to be demolished this month, to make way for a BGSU gateway.
