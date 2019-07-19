Train carrying cars derails in Walbridge - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Train carrying cars derails in Walbridge

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 19, 2019 11:16 pm

Train carrying cars derails in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — CSX Transportation will investigate a train derailment that occurred on Friday night on Union Street, according to the Lake Township police chief.

Mark Hummer said there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred around 9 p.m.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Friday, July 19, 2019 11:16 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]