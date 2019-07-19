Train carrying cars derails in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — CSX Transportation will investigate a train derailment that occurred on Friday night on Union Street, according to the Lake Township police chief.
Mark Hummer said there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred around 9 p.m.
