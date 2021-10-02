PERRYSBURG — Dr. Mary Houck reflected on her career as a female anesthesiologist, who started her career in 1960, with the many changes that have happened for women in that time.
“I always sign my name Mary Houck, M.D. I shouldn’t feel that way, but we should be differentiated. There are so many different kinds of doctors,” she said.
Houck is an independent spirit, with a love for learning.
Several years ago she overheard a group of women talking at a restaurant and recognized jargon from her old profession. She was pleased to see that the eight were all doctors. They had many questions for her, wanting to know about the inequities she dealt with, but that was not the way she perceived most of what would be interpreted at way today.
Medical school is notoriously difficult, but more so when there’s a quota on entrance. When Houck entered school, the number of women allowed to enter was 10.
“When I went to staff meetings and looked around, it was very common for me not to see another woman, because there just weren’t that many,” Houck said. “There weren’t women surgeons in those days, that I knew of. I certainly didn’t know of any. When I was there in 1960 as an intern and a resident, I was the only woman resident, in all the fields that they had.”
As an intern, she had to go through rotations trying out all the fields. She did surgeries, delivered babies, worked the emergency room and performed related surgeries.
The hurdles began in earnest with the application process to the medical school.
“When I applied to medical school, the people who questioned me said, ‘You will just get married, have children, never practice,’” Houck said.
She worked as an anesthesiologist at Toledo Hospital from 1965-97, and kept her license up until 2015. During that time she was the only female anesthesiologist on a staff that had as many as 13 members.
Houck was one of three female doctors at the hospital for several years.
In 2015 she was given a plaque for her 50 years of service at Toledo Hospital.
She did her residency and internship between 1960 and 1965, after graduating from the University of Michigan, where did she both her undergraduate work and medical schooling.
That medical school graduating class was 179, of which she was one of seven women. Looking back on the previous classes she said it looked like they attempted to start with 200 students each year, with 5% being women.
“Early on the guys weren’t used to having a woman around. They teased me….They were measuring me, but soon I was just one of the boys,” Houck said.
She didn’t have a women’s lounge, or locker room to change in. She would use the nurses facilities. She ldidn’t think much of it, because they were making accommodations for her, and it had never been needed previously.
As nurse anesthetists became common, she had a management role, doing less of the hands-on work, which was something she preferred. However, the field was advancing and surgeries were becoming more and more common and there were needs to be met.
Houck said she was practically born to be a doctor and loved the learning aspect of her profession.
Both her mother and father were immigrants. She was an only child. Her father was German, and trained there as an optician.
“We socialized with the ophthalmologists and doctors,” Houck said.
Her parents took her everywhere with them. Her curiosity and constant drive to learn had her watching films on operating room techniques, as a child.
“I was just a weird, weird girl. I was just very serious,” Houck said.
Today, she still lives in Perrysburg. She doesn’t have any children, having dedicating her life to her work. Since retiring, much of her time was spent traveling.
A close friend who publishes a magazine on royal families is her compatriot in travel. Houck has visited more than 60 countries, with an emphasis on Europe, Scandinavia and island nations.
“I am what I am and I make no apologies for what I am. I’ve just gone and done things,” Houck said. “I have no family, but I have the best neighbors.
“I’m just a happy person. I look back on my life and think of what a lucky, lucky person I am,” she said. “It’s been a solitary life, but it hasn’t been a lonely life.”
Her last trip was in 2018, to Austria, Germany and Slovakia, where she visited 41 different castles. That will be her last international trip. She is acutely aware of the coronavirus pandemic and has followed it from the beginning, and looks at it clinically.
“At my age, my health is good. The good news is my mother lived to 92 and I hope to live that long,” Houck said.