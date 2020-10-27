KENTON — The search for 4-year-old Quinton Elcessor is over.
The autistic child disappeared Thursday from his grandmother’s house in the 600 block of South Wayne Street in Kenton.
At 4:50 p.m. Monday, his body was found in the Scioto River, two miles east of the area where he was last seen.
Nearly 600 volunteers helped in the four-day search. Social media had been flooded with calls for prayer, seeking God’s help in safely finding the boy.
At 8 p.m. Monday night, the Lima First Church of the Nazarene held a candlelight vigil in their parking lot to initially to pray for Quinton’s safe return. Instead, they prayed for healing for the family.
Many of those gathered had not heard the tragic news.
“I’m glad you guys came out tonight,” said Pastor Doug Hengstebeck. “Unfortunately, the word didn’t get out soon enough, because we couldn’t officially release it until about 7 o’clock or so. Quinton was found in the river, in a beaver dam, a couple miles from the house. I found out at 6 o’clock … but we couldn’t officially release anything until the family was ready. Since we’re all here, I figured we could pray for the family, because this is going to be a tough time to be going through.”
The church is planning to organize another event, a similar candlelight vigil, in a couple of days.
“We know that God didn’t take Quinton. He didn’t cause him to die. That wasn’t the plan. But because we live in a sinful world, it happened. But God did allow it to happen. We don’t know why and that’s where the faith part comes in. He allows us to grieve. The Bible tells us that we can grieve, but not without hope that we’re going to see Quinton again in heaven,” Hengstebeck said.
Earlier on Monday on the City of Kenton Government’s Facebook page, Kenton Mayor Lynn Webb thanked the community for their help in looking for Quinton.
“Those that came for the search the other day, we appreciate that. I appreciate all of those who continue to look every day. We can say we looked 100 times, well 101 might be the one. Our community is so rich in compassion and we’ve always known that we’re a very giving community. As we continue to press on and press in, hold onto each other and we lift up the family with everything we have,” said Webb.