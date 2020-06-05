The traffic signals within downtown Bowling Green are scheduled to be upgraded over the next three to five weeks. During that time, a camera detection system will be added to the Main and Wooster streets intersection for improved traffic movement.
Traffic control cabinets that power and run the traffic signals will also be upgraded so that during a power outage, many traffic signals will remain in operation on battery power.
During the project, intermittent disruption to traffic will occur. At certain times, Bowling Green Police Division officers will be present in order to direct traffic.
The timeline above is dependent upon weather and progress of work.