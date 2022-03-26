LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees are sending out letters of notice for a public meeting to Holiday Lane business occupants about possible restrictions for Starbucks traffic stacking related to the left turn off U.S. 20.
“The city has washed their hands of it,” Trustee Gary Britten said. “The Ohio Department of Transportation agreed that before somebody gets killed, we’ve got to do something about it.”
A study from over the past year has resulted in the proposal of physical delineators in the roadway that would prevent direct left turns into the Starbucks driveway from Holiday Lane.
The delineators would be 36 inches tall with base and reflective striping located 6 feet apart.
Trustee Bob Mack was hesitant to move forward with the letter, pointing out that there will be a new Biggby Coffee opening at French Quarter Square in May, which could alleviate some of the current vehicle stacking problem.
“I’ve always thought that if you put up delineators, you make it the problem of the other businesses on Holiday Lane,” Mack said.
In a similar vein, a comparison was made with traffic issues related to Chick-fil-A, as the Raising Cane’s fast-food restaurant opens at French Quarter Crossing.
Letters are being sent to 27 businesses for the April 20 meeting to be held at 4 p.m. at the 26609 Lime City Road.
Also at last week’s meeting, the trustees approved a purchase order for $61,219 to PerryProTech for a dispatch and CAD system infrastructure refresh.
“We’ve been having repeated problems with dispatch and CAD system,” township administrator Walt Celley said.
Fire Chief Tom Brice agreed.
“Multiple times per day they are having to shut down and reboot,” Brice said. “It’s a serious problem.”
The installation will include new hardware in the dispatch center, police hall, administration building, maintenance department and the MDF server room.
In other upgrades, a fire alarm system, installed in the 1980s will be repaired and upgraded at the police and fire departments.
Matt Hoffman, maintenance director, said that the electrical panel was from 1982.
The purchase order to Prestigious Fire was for $12,348.
In other business, trustees met in executive sessions for personnel hiring and the purchase of property. No action was taken.
Trustees received and approved a letter of resignation, for retirement, from Hoffman, effective April 1.
“After 30 years of service, it is time for me to being a new phase of my life. I have enjoyed my years serving the residents and trustees of Perrysburg Township,” Hoffman wrote in a letter of thanks to the trustees.
Hoffman was immediately rehired, at the lowest pay rate of $31.09 per hour, with 80 hours paid vacation.
Marvin Conner will be promoted to replace Hoffman, at $39.10 per hour. Jobe McMillan will also be promoted to become head mechanic at $34.44 per hour.
A requested purchase order of $3,101 for water rescue gear from Dive Rescue Equipment was approved for the fire department.
The township has also been approved for $54,800 award from the Ohio Department of Transportation to be applied to the Bridgewood Road sidewalk installation project, as part of funding in the Township Stimulus Program.
With the 2022 permanent budget deadline approaching on Friday, Fiscal Officer Hannah Nelson requested additional time for the approval. The new meeting, with budget approval as the only item on the agenda, is scheduled for Thursday at Perrysburg Junior High School, immediately prior to the ODOT public meeting on a feasibility study to ease congestion related to Interstate 75, will take place from 5-7 p.m.