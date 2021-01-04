COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2020-21 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics.
Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, four were OVI-related and five were pedestrians. The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. This is higher than the two-day reporting period last year, when four fatalities were reported.
Troopers made 3,979 traffic enforcement contacts; including 303 OVI arrests, 115 distracted driving and 478 safety belt citations.
There were 230 incidents in Wood County, according to the patrol's graphic.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2021_PIO.1.pdf.