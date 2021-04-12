LIME CITY — Increased traffic, related to fast-food restaurants on U.S. 20, has spurred possible zoning changes in Perrysburg Township.
“We’re probably due for a zoning update. It’s probably more whether we need to make a change for fast food places and stacking,” said Walt Celley, township administrator.
There have been complaints from residents and businesses that are located on Holiday Lane, off U.S. 20, related to stacking at the Starbucks. There have also been complaints about the stacking related to Chick-fil-A, further east off Route 20.
Stacking is a traffic pattern term most commonly associated with aircraft that are waiting in a holding pattern to land. In this case it’s in reference to vehicles waiting at drive-up windows for fast food restaurants.
“Are we doing anything with respect to our zoning commission? Because what’s happening as a result of our health crisis is site plans need to change, because now you are looking at double drive-thrus, in a lot of cases, and you also need a space where a lot of restaurants need reserved slots where a lot of people are just coming to pick up whatever they are getting, and leaving,” Trustee Bob Mack said.
A second Starbucks, being built with an entrance on Eckel Junction Road and Ohio 25, caught the attention of Trustee Gary Britten. He said that he plans on attending the Perrysburg Council’s Service Committee meeting on April 28, when road signage and the traffic pattern is discussed.
“I know some of the city council members look at that intersection as one of the worst intersections in the city. There’s no way they can back traffic up on Eckel Junction Road for this. That’s kind of why I reached back out to Walt (Celley) and the city about (the Starbucks on Route 20).”
Prior to the Wednesday trustees meeting, Britten and Celley discussed traffic backups on Route 20 related to the Starbucks.
Mack brought up the businesses being built at the previous site of the Holiday Inn French Quarter, which includes a Biggy Coffee. It is further back in the development, with east and west entrances to the single drive-thru, but with two order stations.
“There was a lot of study that went into the Biggby Coffee that is going into French Quarter Square. They’re not front and center, because they don’t want their stacking out on U.S. Route 20,” Mack said.
A traffic volume survey showed as many as 17 cars lined up at that Starbucks.
“Fortunately, they had their foresight, but I think we, as a township that’s actively engaged in planning and approval …. we need to make sure we have adequate room for stacking. And times are changing,” Mack said.
The franchise owner of the new spot is Gary Dible, who also owns the Biggby location in Bowling Green and another in Maumee. The Bowling Green location does not have drive-up ordering, but the Maumee location does.
During the design phase he wanted a double drive-thru, which he has not been able to secure.
“If I drive to a restaurant, a coffee shop, and I see a long line at a drive-thru, and maybe during the pandemic they didn’t have inside, I won’t get in line. I will just drive to the next opportunity. So definitely, a double drive-thru would definitely increase our though-put, establish shorter wait times and lines wouldn’t back up as quickly,” Dible said in a follow-up interview.
There are 653 Biggby stores and none has a double drive-thru.
“I closed the book on that one. Corporate was kind of like ‘See what you can find out.’ Because they were interested,” Dible said. “I was kind of hoping I’d be the first one.”
Dible would still like the double drive-thru, but has dropped the concept because of the current zoning.
Ohio 20 sits in both the township and the city.
“State roads that sit in municipal limits are the responsibility of the municipality, but state roads that sit in unincorporated areas like townships are the responsibility of ODOT,” Celley said.
“Starbucks is interesting, because it’s in the city. It pretty much sits on the boundary,” Celley said. “Chick-fil-A is more of a consideration. Who would have thought there would be 30 people waiting for a chicken sandwich?”
“The road is our jurisdiction and the businesses on Holiday Lane that called (with traffic complaints) are in the township,” Celley said.
Celley has reached out to Perrysburg City Administrator Bridgette Kabat about the issue, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“I just want to know what we’re dealing with up here, which is in the city, but it’s a township part of the road,” Britten said.
Britten had been shopping along Route 20 and experienced the backups related to that Starbucks.
“I happened to go to T-Mobile and as I’m walking out to get in my truck, they are lined up almost all the way to Route 20,” Britten said. “It’s dangerous.”
He took pictures of the backup, sent them to Kinzel and sent them to a city council member.
“I heard back from the city. They are certainly willing to have a conversation. I have not heard back from ODOT,” Celley said. “They are very busy starting everything up this time of year, so I thought I’d give them a little more time, but there’s not going to be a solution without ODOT involved.”
Telephone calls to Kabat from the Sentinel-Tribune were not answered as of press time.
In other zoning related business, trustees approved Edward Fisher to a 5-year term for the zoning commission and Craig Biniker to a 5-year term to the board of zoning appeals.