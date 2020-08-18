With students moving in during the next week at Bowling Green State University the multiple levels of coronavirus preparations dominated a Student and Parent Town Hall held by the administration on Monday.
The annual move-in will be staggered this year. Student employees, such as residence assistants, started moving in last week. The process starts at the Stroh Center where first-year and returning students are being assigned dates and times. They are also limited to one guest in their room during the process.
“We are going to wear face coverings. We are going to keep our social distance, our physical distance. We need to do this as a community to get through these next 13 weeks together,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers.
An initial testing of students, including residence assistants and athletes at the university showed a less than 2% prevalence rate of COVID-19.
“So our prevalence rate is pretty low right now, much lower than the state average,” Rogers said.
He also said that faculty and staff have been given similar works options to the students, where they also have three choices: online, remote or in-person hybrid courses.
Rogers was also joined in the presentation by Provost Joe Whitehead, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Jodi Webb and Chief Health Officer Ben Batey.
Webb gave some details about the student code of conduct, emphasizing that it applies both on and off campus.
“I do want to stress that it’s incredibly important for all members of our campus community, students, faculty and staff, to comply with our campus commitment. For students, I do want to stress that a violation could result in a violation of the student code of conduct. This extends to both on campus and off campus. That’s not new,” Webb said.
Part of that commitment is not being a part of gatherings of more than 10 individuals.
On campus, Webb asked students to be mindful of social distancing in classrooms, residence hall lounges and dining halls.
She also encouraged parents to have talks with students, before they move in, about alcohol consumption and parties. University officials have also met and partnered with local landlords to reduce large gatherings.
Batey spoke about the medical system and quarantine procedures.
There is a new smartphone app called Campus Clear that will assist in self monitoring. There will also be thermal imaging scanners on campus to check temperatures.
“The first line of defense is to stay home if you are sick,” Batey said.
Students are allowed to visit their homes, he said. If a student needs to isolate or quarantine, they are also allowed to go home. However, the university also has an off-campus facility specifically for the purpose. Meals will be delivered there and students will be able to attend classes remotely.
Students will also have access to telehealth and tele-mental health services.
Testing will be done at the Falcon Health Center and in some circumstances will be required by the university, Batey said.
The university is going to be doing contact tracing and testing.
In questions posed online, Batey recognized that some universities are testing every student. He said that they will likely test large groups, on occasion, but not everybody.
“These tests are a very valuable resource to the community right now. Widespread, massive surveillance testing, on the front end, becomes very difficult because it reduces that capacity for Wood County and for Northwest Ohio for people who are symptomatic and may need that test in a more ready fashion,” Batey said.
The speakers also noted that the university is working on organizing events with Student Life and the more than 300 student organizations. Many of the events will have to be virtual, if they cannot have fewer than 10 participants.
Campus Fest will be taking place this year, but it will be virtual. The event is large and popular, with several thousand students usually participating.
Large buildings like the library, student recreation center and the ice arena will all be open, but there are going to be requirements for social distancing, masks and some appointment-based limited use.