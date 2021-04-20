Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger leads a tour Saturday afternoon of the Wood County Courthouse. The Wood County Bicentennial Committee and the Wood County Commissioners invited the public to explore the historic courthouse during guided tours. The tours are part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Wood County in 2020, and the 125th anniversary of the Wood County Courthouse in 2021.
