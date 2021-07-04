Join local gardening organizations and enthusiasts on the Metro Beet, a self-guided tour of Urban Farms and Community Gardens in the Metro -Toledo region.
Tours will take place on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Locations on the tour will include community gardens and urban farms of all sizes in Toledo and the surrounding area.
The 2021 Metro Beet Urban Farm and Community Garden tour is sponsored by a coalition of organizations that support and promote gardening, farming, and local foods. These include the 577 Foundation, Toledo GROWs, Ohio State University Extension, Central State University Extension and Moe Urban Farm. The tour promotes the production and consumption of locally grown food and urban growers in the community. Many urban farms and community gardens will partner with local artists to also display art.
Each month’s tour will include gardens and farms in a variety of locations and sizes. Participants will be provided a map of locations open for viewing and tours each month and may choose to visit whichever locations interest them. Each garden and farm is unique and could include hoop houses, pollinator gardens, chickens, honeybees, artwork, rain barrels, and a variety of other features. Some farms and gardens will welcome visitors to wander through on their own, and others will offer a guided tour of the site.
“I think many in the community have no idea how many urban farms and community gardens exist in our area,” said Liz Dickens, owner of Moe Urban Farm. “Those farms and gardens are providing nutrient-dense food for our community, and they bring beauty to our neighborhoods. I hope that the participants on this tour are inspired to grow their own food and support other local growers.”
A map of participating Urban Farm and Community Gardens on the tour each month can be found at Metro Beet Facebook Page. Each participating location includes a short description and the dates that these sites are open for touring. A “Metro Beet” sign will be placed at each site on the day of the event. Participants are expected to follow COVID19 guidelines, wear masks, and social distance while on the tour.