BG fire station open house

Tour the BG Fire Division - see Jaws of Life at work, operate a fire hose

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 1:09 pm

Tour the BG Fire Division - see Jaws of Life at work, operate a fire hose

Visit the Bowling Green Fire Division during an open house set for Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Pearl Street Fire Station, 1060 Pearl St.

• Free lunch

