Tour the BG Fire Division - see Jaws of Life at work, operate a fire hose

Visit the Bowling Green Fire Division during an open house set for Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Pearl Street Fire Station, 1060 Pearl St.
• Free lunch
Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 1:09 pm
Visit the Bowling Green Fire Division during an open house set for Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Pearl Street Fire Station, 1060 Pearl St.
• Free lunch
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, September 27, 2019 1:09 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]