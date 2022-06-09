April 8, 2024 could be a busy day in Wood County, and the planning is beginning.
The Wood County Board of Health, at Thursday’s meeting, heard about a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 over Mexico, the United States and Canada — that should be right in the path of the area.
The health department has this on the radar because of resources, said Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner.
“Just for background, the places that this was high viewing area before experienced such high traffic that they couldn’t get first responders through, and shortages of fuel and overcrowding of areas,” Robison said.
“Those impacts were real and they’re trying to anticipate what we can do in advance.”
Robison said that the county is not in the prime viewing area, but is considered “high viewing.”
The Wood County areas listed on eclipse24.org as good viewing areas are Haskins, Lemoyne, North Baltimore and Weston.
Other area towns that are good viewing locations are Bairdstown, Cedar Point, Elmore, Fremont, Genoa, Kansas, Kelleys Island, Marblehead, Neapolis, Napoleon, Ottawa Hills and Waterville, according to the website.
The board agreed to have a speaker — most likely Wood County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Klein — at a future meeting.
Board member Bob Midden said he has traveled to catch an eclipse and understands the implications for a community.
“It’s a pretty big deal for a lot of people,” Midden said.
According to greatamericaneclipse.com, the duration of totality for the April 8, 2024 eclipse will be 4 minutes, 27 seconds. That is double that of the Great American Eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017.
Bowling Green was a hub of activity in 2017, when 86% of the sun was covered at 2:32 p.m. Students watched from outside schools and others packed the planetarium at Bowling Green State University.
The major cities inside the 2024 path are Mazatlan, Torreon, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Montreal.