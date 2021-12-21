Bowling Green Mayor Michael Aspacher and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce asked the community to rally and support our “sister” city – Bowling Green, Kentucky – with monetary donations as they organize recovery efforts in response to a devastating EF-3 tornado that destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.
At the time of Monday’s report to city council, $28,975 has been raised. By Tuesday at 5 p.m., the total was 31,032. That money will be wired to Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
Chamber Executive Director Mary Hinkleman recalled the events of the day with excitement.
“It was wonderful to hear how grateful people were to help. Gwenda Zulch, from the VFW post 1148, has lived in Bowling Green her whole life and, with tears in her eyes, said she has never experienced what she saw happening at the fire station. The stream of cars was steady and at times was backed up eight to 10 cars,” Hinkleman said. “The mayor and I had to enlist the help of (fire: Chief Moorman, Lori Tretter, Councilman Greg Robinette, Greg Esposito, and Ben Waddington to keep up. The stream of donations continued at the chamber office right up until 5 p.m.”
“I had high hopes for how the community would respond, but I never imagined how successful this would be,” Aspacher said. “I could not be prouder of the Bowling Green community and their generosity. It was a heartwarming experience to be a part of.”
The Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chamber of Commerce has stated that the greatest need is to provide temporary housing for those displaced from their homes. Schools are being used as temporary shelters, but those taking shelter there will need to be moved to more appropriate housing so schools can open to students again in January.
Meredith Rozanski, CFO of the BG Kentucky chamber, explained that Warren County Public Schools has established a Synergy Fund at Independence Bank, which is being utilized specifically for the rent and utilities needs of displaced residents. All funds that have been gathered by the Bowling Green, Ohio, community will be wired to this fund on Wednesday.
“Every person I’ve talked to in Kentucky has expressed gratitude for our support. This is why I love the community we live in, and I can’t thank everyone enough for making this happen,” Hinkleman said.