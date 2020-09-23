PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Reem Subei on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for an overview of current immigration policy. The presentation will be via Zoom.
Reem Subei is a civil rights attorney with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality in its Toledo office. Her work encompasses providing legal information to refugees and immigrants, advocating equitable access to education, housing, and economic development for families and community groups.
Subei currently serves on the Board of the Ohio National Lawyers Guild, and in 2016 she was part of their legal team that defended First Amendment protected activities for 12 activists. She also co-chairs the Welcome Toledo-Lucas County Steering Committee.
Registration is required and the Zoom link will be sent at least 24 hours before the discussion. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.