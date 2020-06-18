A Tontogany woman will spend two years in jail after three violations to her community control sanctions.
Amy Vicars, 51, was sentenced to 24 months at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Center after appearing Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry via video from the Wood County Justice Center.
Vicars was indicted in October 2018 for second-degree felonious assault after she and her son assaulted her ex-boyfriend, knocking him to the ground and continuing to strike him after he fell. The victim suffered a swollen eye and numerous lacerations to the face.
She pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years starting December 2018.
In March 2019, Vicars violated community control for illicit drug use for which she overdosed.
In April 2019, she was given a two-year community control extension which the same conditions of no alcohol or drug use, no contact with her son or ex-boyfriend, and enrollment a correctional treatment facility.
In February, a second violation of community control was filed after Vicars admitted her son was living with her. In March she appeared in court on a bond hearing. She was granted an own recognizance bond.
On March 20, Vicars did not show up for a scheduled office appointment with her probation officer nor did she call the office explaining her absence.
At that time, a motion was filed to revoke her community control and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Vicars was scheduled to appear in Mayberry’s courtroom on April 21 but didn’t show. Her family filed a missing person report with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
She appeared in court May 15 where a cash bond of $10,000 was set with no 10%. She paid the bond. Another warrant was issued June 3 when an attempt to contact Vicars at her last known address failed.
Vicars was in court again June 9, where the $10,000 cash bond was reinstated and she was to remain in jail until a GPS monitor could be placed.
Since being put on community control, “she’s had some really good times and she’s had some bad times,” said her attorney, Steve Spitler.
Vicars has continued to struggle with her addiction on her own, he said , and said a 24-month sentence “would be appropriate to punish my client yet give her the chance to rehabilitate herself on her own.”
Spitler said she is prepared to go to prison and hopes to get help there.
James Tafelski, a Wood County prosecuting attorney, asked for a jail sentence but deferred to Mayberry for the appropriate length of time.
“I apologize to waste the court’s time so many times,” Vicars said. “I’m an addict and I don’t know how to handle situations without drugs or alcohol.
“I have problems with sobriety … and I think my trauma in my life causes me to relapse.”
Mayberry said that the court had reserved 36 months when imposing her initial community control.
Vicars will be given credit for time served and will have three years of mandatory post-release control which if she violates, could mean an additional 12-month sentence.
“I hope you take advantage of the time to do what programs you can do so that this revolving door that you’ve been in stops,” Mayberry said.
Vicars’ son, Dustin Ward, 31, was found not guilty of felonious assault after a jury trial in January 2019.