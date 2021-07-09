TONTOGANY – The village is replacing playground equipment that has been vandalized.
Mayor Matthew Shanahan said he doesn’t know when it happened but was alerted to the destruction after a resident took a group of kids to the playground on a Saturday about a month ago.
He said the three playground slides had holes punctured in them.
“At this point, we don’t even know who did it,” Shanahan said.
He said he and members of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office checked the surrounding area but didn’t find any type of weapon or sharp object.
“We roped them off so nobody could use them and get cut on them,” Shanahan said.
The slides should be replaced by the end of August, he said.
Damage was estimated at $8,333 and insurance will cover the replacement.
The playground is located in Centennial Park on North Street and also offers monkey bars, a merry-go-round, and swings.