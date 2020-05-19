TONTOGANY — Lybarger Grimm American Legion Post 441 Tontogany will be holding a Memorial Day Parade on Monday starting at 10 a.m. at the post home.
At 10 a.m. there will be a flag raising, Taps and a small firing squad.
The parade will then proceed to downtown Tontogany, were it will then take Broad Street to North Street to Tontogany Creek Road to Tontogany Cemetery, were there will be another flag raising, Taps and small firing squad.
The parade will consist of Legion Honor Guard, Legion Auxiliary Honor Guard, Sons of the American Legion Honor Guard, representatives of any other local organizations, drummer, followed by fire truck, convertibles and antique cars.
Anyone with convertibles or antique cars that would like to participate should be at the legion by 9:30 a.m.