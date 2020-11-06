A Toledo man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of rape.
Gregory Kamer, 34, appeared Tuesday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
He was found guilty of four counts of rape and one count gross sexual imposition after a four-day jury trial which ended Thursday.
Jurors deliberated for a reported eight hours before returning with their verdicts.
Kamer was indicted in November for eight counts of rape, which were all first-degree felonies, along with two counts of gross sexual imposition, which were third-degree felonies. He was also indicted on two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which were fourth-degree felonies.
The jury found him not guilty of all the remaining charges.
Mayberry sentenced him to consecutive life sentences without parole for each rape charge and 30 months for the GSI charge.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Gross had said in October that if Kamer pleaded guilty, the state would have recommended 35 years in prison. Kamer declined that offer.
The victim was 5 years old at the time of the offenses, which occurred in 2018 and 2019.
An estimated 15 members of the victim’s family attended the sentencing. Two victims spoke Tuesday.
“This last year has been one of the hardest I’ve had to endure,” said the mother of the victim.
Her family has received threats, has had property destroyed and a video of the victim talking about sex acts has circulated – all perpetrated by Kamer’s family, she said.
“Gregory deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison for what he did to these children,” she said. “I beg you to keep him there as long as you can.”
A second rape victim also spoke, explaining how she now can’t trust anybody after Kamer repeatedly told her none of her family loved her or cared for her.
Her case was not part of last week’s trial.
“I don’t believe my life will be even close to normal because of Gregory.”
She asked Mayberry to not allow Kamer to ever get out from behind bars.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said the charges have a mandatory life sentence, but it is the discretion of the court to offer a chance at parole.
“We ask for that opportunity,” he said.
Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn said Kamer worked his way into single mothers’ lives and took advantage of little girls.
“He’s shown no genuine remorse,” she said, adding that during monitored phone calls with family from the jail, he threatened the victim’s family.
Coon said his client declined to make a statement.
“Is that correct, Mr. Kamer?” Mayberry asked.
“Yep,” was the defendant’s response.
Mayberry said he was not aware of the threats and harassment made against the victim’s family.
“There is just one person at fault here and he is about to be sentenced by this court,” the judge said.
Mayberry said he had two choices: a life sentence, which is 15 years to life; or life without parole.
He said he considered the evidence, the seriousness of the offenses, Kamer’s relationship with the victim’s mother that facilitated the offense, and that he has shown no remorse for his actions.
Mayberry also reviewed Kamer’s extensive record, from receiving stolen property in 2003 to breaking and entering in 2019. Several of his offenses over the years resulted in jail time.
The guilty plea on the rape charges requires Kamer to register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register his residence every 90 days for life.
Failure to register will result in criminal prosecution, Mayberry said.
Coon asked for the court to appoint counsel for appeal.