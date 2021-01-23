A Toledo man has pleaded guilty to his role in an overdose death that occurred in Bowling Green nearly seven years ago.
Steven Micah-Devan Levesque, 31, was transported Tuesday from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Plea Judge Matt Reger.
He had been was indicted in August with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges stem from for his actions in March 2014 that led to the death of Dan Patton Jr.
Levesque pleaded guilty to the amended charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. The remaining two charges will be dismissed at sentencing,
The state is recommending a prison term of four years to be served consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving, or seven years to be served concurrently to that sentence, said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Hoppenjans.
Levesque has been sentenced in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to three years for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony.
Reger said a maximum prison term is 11 years and is presumed but not mandatory, with mandatory five years post release control upon his release.
Hoppenjans said on March 1, 2014, Tricia Miller drove to Toledo and purchased 0.40 grams of heroin. Upon her return to Bowling Green, she sold the drug to Patton.
Patton locked himself in a bathroom in the 1000 block of Third Street and shot up with the heroin, Hoppenjans said.
Patton’s father knocked down the bathroom door and found him unresponsive with a baggie that was later determined to be heroin.
Toxicology determined that heroin was the cause of his death, Hoppenjans said.
Miller identified Levesque as the person from whom she bought the drugs.
A DNA sample gotten through the offense for which Levesque is now serving prison matched what was collected in 2014 from the heroin baggie, Hoppenjans said.
Miller, now 36, was found guilty of reckless homicide and was sentenced to three years in prison in August 2014 for her role in Patton’s death.
Sentencing for Levesque was set for Jan. 25.