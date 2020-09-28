WATERVILLE – A Toledo woman died after she reportedly drove off Waterville Monclova Road and into a pond Sunday night.
The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the one-vehicle fatal crash which occurred near Dutch Road. The crash occurred in Waterville Township at approximately 11:09 p.m.
A 2017 Mazda 3, driven by Keyona Drake, 28, was westbound on Waterville Monclova Road and drove into a pond. The vehicle became submerged with Drake inside and she was pulled from the vehicle by the Waterville dive team.
Drake was transported to Toledo Hospital by Lucas County EMS where she died from her injuries.
The Toledo post was assisted on scene by Waterville Township Police Department, Lucas County EMS Life Squad, Monclova Fire and Rescue, Toledo Fire, and Whitehouse Police Department.
It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.
Drake was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.