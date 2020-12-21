CLEVELAND, Ohio – A federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland last week returned a two-count indictment charging Erika Vega Ramirez, 31, Toledo, with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances and attempted possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
“The defendant in this case had more than a kilogram of fentanyl in her possession — enough to give a deadly dosage to more than 500,000 people,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “Working with our federal partners at the U.S. Postal Service, we were no doubt able to save countless lives.”
According to court documents, on or about Nov. 17, postal inspectors with the United States Postal Inspection Service identified a parcel suspected of containing drugs addressed to a residence on East Broadway Street in Toledo. On Nov. 18, a canine used to detect narcotics gave a positive alert on the parcel, and a search warrant was obtained. Inside the package, inspectors discovered that the parcel allegedly contained 1001 grams of fentanyl.
On Nov. 19, the criminal complaint states that law enforcement agents with the USPIS and Drug Enforcement Agency conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel with the fentanyl replaced.
The criminal complaint states that an unidentified female, later identified as the defendant, opened the front door, accepted the parcel and brought it inside the residence. Shortly thereafter, postal inspectors and DEA task force officers executed a search warrant and detained the defendant.
This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and Drug Enforcement Agency. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deyana Unis.