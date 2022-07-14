A Toledo woman has been arrested for OVI and endangering children after she was stopped for allegedly drinking and driving in Bowling Green.
On Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer observed a Ford Focus driving westbound on East Napoleon Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was tagged at going 45 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the police report.
The vehicle turned south onto South Main Street and a traffic stop was initiated in the 900 block.
The driver, identified as Krystal Bibbs, 31, told the officer she knew she had a suspended driver’s license and admitted to drinking earlier that night.
Bibbs reportedly had an open bottle of Tanqueray vodka sitting on the front passenger seat. She also had her 4-year-old son in the vehicle with her, according to the report.
A second officer who had requested to speak to Bibbs about an earlier incident arrived.
Once out of the vehicle, Bibbs reportedly swayed while speaking to the second officer and leaned up against her car. She laughed while performing the sobriety tests, which she failed, according to the report.
Once placed under arrest and put in the back seat of the police cruiser, Bibbs began sobbing and asked for her boyfriend to come to the scene and take her son with him.
She provided a urine sample at the police division and her breath tested at 0.151, according to the report.
After her citations were finished, she was told she needed to appear in court Monday. She said she was planning to move to Florida and probably would not make it.
Bibbs was again placed under arrest and as she was being transported to a cruiser, she said she was going to kill herself and tried to ram her head into the wall, according to the report.
At the jail, she placed on suicide watch, according to the report.
Her charges include OVI, PAC, driving under suspension, speed, expired registration and endangering children.
She was arraigned Wednesday and released on an own recognizance bond.