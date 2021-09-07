Two Toledoans who are alleged accomplices in a Northwood robbery have been indicted.
Adelina Marie Cardenas, 35, was indicted Wednesday for robbery, a second-degree felony.
On Sept. 21, records show she talked to Troy Glover on their cell phones for about four minutes before she walked into a Northwood hotel, met a man in the hall and then started to leave. She was in the hotel when Troy Glover pushed men into their hotel room at gunpoint and robbed them.
Cardenas also reportedly spoke to Glover briefly before he assaulted two men. After Glover left the hotel, his Google location shows he arrived at the home of Cardenas.
Glover was sentenced in August to a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 4.5 years for aggravated burglary.
John Edward Stevenson, 34, was indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. He is accused of assisting Glover in theft or fleeing immediately afterward while Glover brandished a firearm.
A Wood County grand jury presented 12 bills of indictment Wednesday:
• Logan J. Streichert, 19, Toledo, for three counts of assault, all fourth-degree felonies, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
On July 29 at Wood County Hospital, he is accused of scratching one ER paramedic in the arm, causing an abrasion, and punching another EMT in the eye, causing bruising and swelling. He also allegedly spit his saliva directly in the face of a sheriff’s deputy and called him derogatory names.
According to court documents, police responded to the hospital to assist mobile crisis with a mental health evaluation. Staff made contact with Streichert and started their evaluation while deputies stood in an adjacent room. Once Streichert discovered he was going to a psychiatric hospital, he reportedly started yelling and threatening hospital staff, and lit a cigarette. A deputy grabbed the cigarette from his mouth and tossed it into the sink. Streichert then allegedly threw the lighter at a deputy and assumed a fighting stance. He was secured to his hospital bed and placed handcuffs on his behind his back. He then turned his head and reportedly spit on the deputy.
As he allegedly continued to try to spit at hospital staff, a face shield was applied to his face.
• Steven Shaun Sharps, 38, Kingwood, West Virginia, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On March 13, 2019, he was found in possession of what allegedly was psilocyn, a Schedule I drug.
• Co-defendants Sharmake Abdi Ahmed, 24, and Hussein Abdulahi Bilal, 20, both of Columbus, each for receiving stolen property and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies. When stopped by police on U.S. 20 on Aug. 3, they were reportedly found with a loaded firearm in their vehicle that was easily assessable to the operator or passenger. The occupants in the vehicle accused each other of owning the firearm or they did not know who owned it. The Taurus firearm allegedly was obtained through a theft.
• Cayden Anthony Robertson, 20, Ashland, Kentucky, for trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 17, he allegedly knowingly prepared for distribution and was found in possession of more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.
• Chelsea Marie Esker, 32, Woodville, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a third-degree felony. On July 1, in Perrysburg, police found her vehicle in the intersection of Lime City and Bayer roads with multiple clothing and other small items around the vehicle. Esker said the car died after leaving a bar in Perrysburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted before she was taken to the Rossford then Perrysburg Township police departments for attempts to get a blood alcohol sample. A urine sample was taken. She was transported to jail for OVI. She has previously been found guilty of OVI in Ottawa County in 2016.
• Ronald Paul Linville, 40, Matewan, West Virginia, trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On July 28, he allegedly knowingly prepared for distribution and was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana.
• Jennifer S. Anderson, 40, Weston, for two counts aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. On July 22, the sheriff’s department conducted a search warrant at her home in Weston. Officers reportedly found a prescription bottle with oxycodone pills in it. Baggies reportedly found in her bedroom contained pills identified as oxycodone. Twenty-seven oxycodone pills were reportedly found in the home.
• Scott M. Feeback, 39, Perrysburg, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 12, he reportedly had in his possession a fentanyl-related compound.