TOLEDO– The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank announced it has received a $20,000 grant from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation to help the non-profit meet the increased need in the eight-county region it serves following the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Due to the recent health crisis,there has been a significant decline in retail donations as well as member agencies closing.Because of these things, more individuals and families in our area have been affected,” said James Caldwell, Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank president and CEO.
“We are fortunate to have members of the National Guard to help our warehouse staff in helping package and distribute boxes freely in the communities where agencies are no longer."
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank has worked to remain open to serve communities and has maintained a contingency plan. This includes working with its member agencies that distributes food through pantries, shelters and churches.
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.
Over the past 33 years, the food bank has distributed over 100 million pounds of food and grocery products to member agencies. For information, contact the Food Bank at 419-242-5000 or visit www.toledofoodbank.org.