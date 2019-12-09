SWANTON –The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night through Thursday, weather permitting.
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 8 p.m. this week.
Posted: Monday, December 9, 2019 2:21 pm
Toledo National Guard unit performing night flying
SWANTON –The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night through Thursday, weather permitting.
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 8 p.m. this week.
Posted in News, Local News on Monday, December 9, 2019 2:21 pm. | Tags: Military Of The United States, Toledo, Ohio, United States National Guard, National Guard, F-16
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
Sentinel-Tribune
Phone number: 419-352-4611
E-mail: kconcannon@aimmediamidwest.com
Address: 1616 E Wooster #15
Bowling Green, OH 43402
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]