TOLEDO – In response to announcements from the Ohio Department of Health, the Toledo Museum of Art will remain closed to the public.
This temporary closure has been in place since March 15 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. No reopening date has been set.
“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of Museum staff, volunteers and visitors,” said Adam Levine, TMA’s Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director. “Keeping the galleries closed is one way the museum is contributing to the fight against the spread of this disease.”
Reopening efforts at the Toledo Museum of Art are led by a task force composed of staff members from key operational areas of the Museum, including the collections; communications; education and engagement; facilities; and protective services departments, as well as the Center of Visual Expertise, TMA’s enterprise focused on the delivery of its visual literacy curriculum in the environmental health and safety field.
Coordinating the reopening efforts is Chief Revenue Officer Kristina Crystal, whose background includes almost three decades of operational experience.
“While TMA remains closed, we are focusing on what reopening may look like,” Crystal said. “Having the expertise of COVE as part of our task force ensures the Museum’s eventual reopening will be done in a manner that exceeds best-practice standards in the environmental health and safety field while following the guidelines set forth by state and federal agencies.”
TMA continues to monitor this developing public health situation and will evaluate its reopening date as new information is made available.
Ticket Refunds
Anyone who has purchased tickets for tours, art classes, glass art workshops, public programs or Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water can request a refund or consider their purchase as a charitable gift to the Museum.
Ticket holders may contact Visitor Services at customerservice@toledomuseum.org or 419-255-8000 ext. 7448 to arrange a refund.
Exhibitions Update
Rare and Wondrous: Birds in Art and Culture, 1620-1820, which was originally scheduled to open May 2, has been postponed until 2021. The exhibition will now be on view April 24-July 25, 2021.
Additional announcements about the Museum’s exhibition schedule will be made in the coming weeks.
Public Programs
All public programs scheduled for May have been canceled and will be rescheduled when possible.
Art Classes and Studio Rentals
In addition to canceling all glass studio rentals in May, out of an abundance of caution the following art classes have also been canceled.
Master Glass Class: Less is More (June 8-12)
Master Glass Class: Glass Taxidermy (June 8-12)
Master Glass Class: Breaking Symmetry (July 6-10)
Master Glass Class: The Language of Glass (July 6-10)
Master Glass Class: Redesign the Decorative Surface (Aug. 10-14)
Master Glass Class: I Say Toledo, You Say Toledo (Aug. 10-14)
Educator Workshops
The educator workshops scheduled for May 15 and May 28 have been canceled.
External Events
All external events scheduled to take place at TMA in May have been postponed. The museum’s special events department will work with clients impacted by the closure to reschedule their events.