Two Toledo men suspected in a rash of vehicle break-in last year have been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury on March 16 indicted co-defendants Don Wayne Eames Jr., 20, and John Junior Garth III, 23, each for two counts petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors; three counts theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and three counts identify fraud, all fifth-degree felonies.
On Dec. 2, the two men allegedly entered vehicles on Owens Lake Drive in Walbridge and took debit cards and either used them or attempted to use them at retail locations. They also are accused of taking cash, a $20 Adidas fanny pack, $200 Beats by Dre ear buds, $1,600 in camera equipment and a $600 Maverick Drone.
Eames and Garth were indicted again for seven counts petty theft, all first-degree misdemeanors; 10 counts theft, all fifth-degree felonies; grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony; and seven counts identity fraud, all fifth-degree felonies.
From Oct. 14 to Dec. 1 in Perrysburg Township, they allegedly entered vehicles without consent and took credit and debit cards, cash, wrapped presents, an Apple Watch, three Coach purses, Oakley sunglasses, Bulova watch, Apple MacBook, Gucci watch, Tiffany bracelet, and a Ruger SR 22 caliber pistol.
Perrysburg and Lake Township police departments worked together to trace video footage of where the alleged stolen debit cards had been used. Photos were then posted on social media and soon both departments received calls from citizens identifying the men.
A warrant has been issued for Garth’s arrest.
The grand jury presented 23 bills of indictment. Those indicted included:
Kaleb M. Young, 18, Perrysburg, for two counts misuse of credit cards, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony. From Oct. 1 to Feb. 28, he allegedly defrauded an elderly person or veteran twice by using a credit card knowing it had been obtained illegally. One alleged theft was less than $1,000 and the second was between $1,000 and $7,500.
Bruce Daniel Enos, 62, Defiance, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony. On Feb. 22, state patrol troopers responded to a report of shots being fired on the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Township. During the investigation, Enos allegedly admitted he fired a Taurus 9 mm handgun at another vehicle that was traveling eastbound, striking the vehicle. Two weapons as well as bullet casings were recovered in his vehicle. He was taken to jail and has since been released.
Stepfon Alonjanique Cuttino, 27, Georgetown, South Carolina, for receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies. On Feb. 26, Cuttino’s vehicle was stopped on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green for speeding. He answered in the affirmative when asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle. A probable cause search found a fully loaded snub nose Smith and Wesson .38 revolver that had been obtained through theft. The weapon was found under the driver’s seat where it was accessible to the operator without leaving the vehicle.
Erick Leon McShane, 37, Wilmington, for trafficking in LSD, a first-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. He alleged prepared for distribution more than 1,000 units of LSD, one to five grams of a fentanyl-related compound and more than the bulk amount of dimethyltryptamine on July 14. He also allegedly was found in possession of alprazolam and a fentanyl-related compound.
Dylan David Dorfmeyer, 27, Woodville, for abduction, a third-degree felony; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Feb. 5 on Valley Bluff Road in Perrysburg, he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground during an argument and restrained her liberty by putting his hands around her neck, causing gouges and scratches along her throat.
Juan Gabriel Alvarez-Rivera, 37, Toledo, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. On May 25, he allegedly entered Eastern Freeway Lanes, Northwood, while it was unoccupied to commit theft. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
David E. Healey Jr., 30, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 31 on Osborne Street in Rossford, he is accused of taking an Xbox, two controllers, charging station, Apple watch, mini-refrigerator, Milwaukee drill and $250 worth of gifts without the owner’s consent. The value of the property allegedly taken from between $1,000 and $7,500. On Jan. 2, police responded to the home on a report of an unwanted guest. Healey told police he committed the theft while officers were wearing body cameras.
Tina Marie Downey, 32, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 27, Downey alleged deprived Family Farm and Home in Northwood of cleaning products, impact drills, saw blades and a plasma cutter. The value of the property taken was $1,090.
Micheal Andrew Lesinszki, 34, Oregon, for felonious assault, a first-degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Feb. 4, he allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to a Lake Township police officer by means of his vehicle after he fled the officer after receiving a visible or audible signal to stop.
Samrach Touch, 39, Weston, for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Jan. 28 on Poe Road in Weston, during an alleged physical altercation with a woman, Touch is accused of throwing her phone against a wall, causing it to be damaged. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant through Bowling Green Municipal Court for domestic violence.
Marisela S. Vasquez, 32, of Toledo and currently in jail, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. On March 4, police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Windsor Road in Walbridge. The driver, Vasquez, was found to have several warrants out of several different courts. She told police she had drugs in her bra and a field test determined it was heroin. She was taken to jail and on March 16 was granted furlough to enter the Chrysalis Program. A warrant was issued after she was indicted, and she was arrested March 17.
Dennis Lamb, 46, Bowling Green, for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Jan. 27 on West Gypsy Lane Road, Lamb allegedly struck a woman, pushed her down onto the bed and took her phone and threw it when she attempted to call 911.
Willie Mack Justice, 42, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 28, he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.