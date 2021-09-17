Two Toledo men have been indicted for attempted murder and aggravated robbery, related to a downtown Bowling Green incident.
Javen S. McIntoush, 19, and Cedric N. Williams Jr., both 19, were indicted by a Wood County grand jury on Wednesday for two counts attempted murder and aggravated robbery, all first degree felonies; and 2 counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies.
On Aug. 1, they are accused of attempting to cause the death of two men while trying to rob them while in possession of a firearm. The incident reportedly occurred at 2:06 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
They knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to both alleged victims.
The men also were indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony, after depriving one of the alleged victims of his glasses, which were valued at more than $1,000.
Williams also was indicted for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, after he allegedly hindering the apprehension of another or assisting another in order to benefit from a crime.
Warrants have been issued for both men.
The Bowling Green Police Division, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service, arrested McIntoush on Sept. 8 for aggravated robbery and attempted murder.
Police were responding to other altercations in the area of West Court Street on Aug. 1 when they heard gunshots in the parking lot.
The preliminary investigation determined that multiple individuals fired guns in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street during an altercation.
BGPD Lt. Dan Mancuso said that video surveillance downtown caught photos of the two men. Other law enforcement agencies identified McIntoush and Cedrion by association, he said.