A Toledo man who led police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced to jail.
Brandon Wheeler was transferred from the jail Friday and appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Wheeler, 40, was charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Public defender Sara Roller said Wheeler had six prior traffic infractions, 15 misdemeanor convictions plus one felony in Lucas County. Mental health and substance abuse continues to be a problem, she said.
“He know that he needs to get back to 12-step meetings,” Roller said.
He prioritizes poorly, she said, explaining when he starts to do well, he stops treatment.
“He’s not using his tools … and he relapses,” Roller said. “He does all the things a person addicted to drugs does when they’re trying to use and they don’t have the funds.”
According to his indictment, Wheeler stole electronics from Walmart then tried to elude police.
Court papers report that on Nov. 28 shortly after 3 a.m., Wheeler left the Bowling Green Walmart and did not stop when a city police officer activated his lights. Wheeler fled police northbound on Interstate 75 at speeds of 80-100 mph. At the Wales Road exit, the hood of his truck flew up, covering the windshield. He continued driving with his head out the window into Toledo and into oncoming traffic while driving the wrong way on the Anthony Wayne Trail.
His vehicle came to rest in a construction zone near Curtis Road.
Roller said Wheeler has a commercial driver’s license and was making a good living driving a truck but realizes his license may be forfeited due to these charges.
“It was not wise, he knows that. If he had pulled over the charges would not be as serious as they are,” she said.
Christopher Anderson, a Wood County assistant prosecutor, said Wheeler has not accepted responsibility for anything he has done.
“He has a lot of petty theft convictions,” he said. “He does steal, that’s what he does.”
Also, driving with his truck hood over the windshield “put everybody in danger.”
Wheeler, in a prepared statement, apologized for his actions.
Just weeks earlier, he had lost his job, and his car, which had everything he owned in it, had been impounded.
Wheeler said he has willingly entered a drug treatment program four times, but he needs to learn from the past in order to not repeat his mistakes.
“Any mistake can become positive as long as you learn a lesson from it,” he said.
Although drugs make him feel like things are better, that feeling is short lived, Wheeler said.
After spending the last seven months in jail, he has continued his sobriety and has the tools learned in Alcoholics Anonymous to succeed.
“Please consider a sentence of probation so I may get into an outpatient treatment program,” Wheeler said.
“You’re telling me that in this particular situation, drugs were the motivator behind the theft violation,” Reger said.
He then read Wheeler’s past convictions, including theft in 1999, OVI in 2004, drug abuse in 2008, theft in 2016, three counts of theft in 2017, breaking and entering in 2019 and then this theft in 2019.
“I see a person who is a thief who has a drug addiction problem,” Reger said.
Wheeler said he tends to put his job ahead of his recovery and when things are going well, he eases off recovery.
“And those are the things that hurts me,” he admitted. “I need to continue to live a life of recovery before I start doing other things.”
Reger said the 15-minute pursuit covered 25 miles at speeds in excess of 100 mph. He didn’t stop for stop lights or stop signs and drove the wrong way down a road with an obstructed view.
“The report in regard to what you did is really troubling,” he said. “It appears your ability to make good decisions has been suspended for a while.
“You may be rehabilitatable … at some time, but not now.”
He sentenced Wheeler to 36 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for the failure to comply charge and 180 days for the theft charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.
Upon release, Wheeler’s license will be suspended for three years, with no privileges.