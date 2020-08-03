A man accused of striking his former girlfriend hard enough to send her to the hospital will be sentenced this month.
Gerardo Perez, 33, Toledo, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He changed his plea June 15 to guilty of felonious assault with the remaining charges to be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for Aug. 10.
He struck his former girlfriend with a blunt object on Oct. 6, knocking her unconscious and sending her to the hospital.
He was indicted in November.
The victim said Perez followed her home from a bar in Walbridge and confronted her in her residence’s parking lot where he struck her on the head.
She was transported to the emergency room at Mercy of Perrysburg for treatment.
She filed a temporary domestic violence protection order, which the court approved. Perez was released from jail with a GPS monitor and told not to be within a five-mile radius of the victim’s home or work.