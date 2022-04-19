A Toledo man is going to prison for robbing a Rossford convenience store at gunpoint.
William Henley, 38, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had been indicted in February for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and in March pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.
On Jan. 15, Henley entered the Stop and Shop in the 900 block of Dixie Highway and pointed a handgun at the clerk before taking money and fleeing west.
Police located a male matching the description given them near a parking lot in the 200 block of Eagle Point Road. Henley took off running south when police called to him.
Officers were told by a civilian that he had entered a silver minivan. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Henley and the driver, Shana Michelle Zavala.
Zavala, 32, of Monroe, Michigan, was indicted for complicity in the commission of an offense, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. Her case was continued from Monday to May 16.
Defense attorney Kent Sobran said Henley was about to get a job before this incident and that substance abuse is one of his major issues.
His client has apologized to the clerk at the carryout, Sobran said. He added that no one was hurt.
“I made a horrible decision that day. I can’t do nothing but apologize and keep apologizing. I can’t take it back. I wish I could. It was a disgraceful decision,” Henley said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a prison sentence of seven years.
Mack said there is a presumption for prison and added that the defendant was under parole supervision when he committed this offense.
“You caused tremendous fear, all for $120,” she said.
She sentenced Henley to a definite term of seven years and a possible indefinite term of 10.5 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.