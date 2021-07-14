A Toledo man who threw urine at a jail inmate has been sentenced.
Jacob Thomas Scott Cox, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
She sentenced him to three years community service.
He had pleaded guilty in May to harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He was indicted in December.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn had previously explained that while detained at the jail on June 30, 2020, Cox took a milk carton he was carrying and threw its contents under a cell door. The carton contained urine.
Defense attorney Reid Rothenbuhler said his client had no prior felony offenses, has held a job since his release and has shown genuine remorse.
“I don’t believe this will ever happen again, your honor,” he said.
Rothenbuhler said his clientis now on the proper medication and feels like himself again.
Cox had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in March for a competency evaluation. He said he is receiving treatment at Harbor.
‘It’s an issue of getting your substance abuse eradicated and your mental health in check,” Mack said.
As part of community control, Cox must successfully complete the youth offender program with adult probation, successfully complete mental health counseling and attempt to earn a GED.