A Toledo man who took an Alford plea on a rape charge has been sentenced.
Lamont Russell, 41, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
In August, Russell had accepted a plea deal where, instead of facing the charge or rape, he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
He is accused of assaulting a co-worker at a Bowling Green business.
By entering an Alford plea, Russell continued to assert his innocence but admitted that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client continues to participate in counseling with his wife.
“They have worked to make their relationship better,” she said.
Russell cooperated with the post-sentencing investigation and told his wife what was going on, Roller said.
“Mr. Russell understands the repercussions of this plea,” she said.
Russell must register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he must register annually for 15 years.
On Nov. 4, Bowling Green police responded to a sex assault on East Gypsy Lane Road. The victim, a new employee at the company, was in a small room when Russell entered, grabbed her by the arm and led her to a bathroom across the hall where he locked the door and assaulted her.
A co-worker would have testify the victim was found crying and asked to get a supervisor. At that time, the police were called, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans in August.
Russell eventually admitted he had sex with the woman but that it was consensual, he said.
Roller said she thinks it unlikely anything of this nature will occur in the future and asked for a sentence of community control.
“I believe he will be completely cooperative with any terms … the court puts on him,” she said.
Hoppenjans said, because of the plea, the state would recommend community control sanctions.
He said the victim, in an impact statement, said her goal was to put this behind her and get on with her life.
“She did not think that prison time was necessary for this case,” Hoppenjans said.
“I acknowledge my mistake and I hurt my wife. This is something I wish had never happened,” Russell said.
Russell said he knew the woman for two weeks before the incident.
Reger said he was concerned “that there seems to be a lack of respect for others in this particular situation.”
“It was just sex,” Russell said. “There were no feelings involved.”
Reger imposed a sentence of five years of community control with the stipulation Russell get assessed for mental health and sexual offender treatment and complete both if necessary.
Incarceration would be appropriate, Reger added, but Russell is the sole caretaker for his family.
Russell was placed on an electronic home monitoring program for 180 days.
Reger reserved 18 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction if Russell violates his community control sanctions.