A Toledo man who shared nude photos with a Bowling Green teen has been sentenced to community control.
Harrison Guest, 22, appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on Monday.
He had been indicted for pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.
The pandering charge was dismissed Monday.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler asked for community control.
“We do believe it is appropriate in this situation,” he said.
His client is employed, has no prior felonies and has gotten married since he was indicted in January.
Guest thought he was talking to an 18-year-old, he said. She was known to send nude photos and videos to others on the internet, Spitler added.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state also recommended community control.
This is not a tiered offense, so Guest will not have to register as a sexual offender, she said.
“I’m trying to get my life back together,” Guest said. “This whole case just blew me out of the water.
“The arrest came out of nowhere.”
Mack said a fifth-degree felony has an assumption for community control, but it’s the court’s job to determine if that is the appropriate sentence in order to protect the public from future crime and extend appropriate punishment.
Regardless of the recommendations, it is up to the court to decide at sentencing, she said.
“The victim was 16 at that time, regardless of her actions,” Mack said.
The Bowling Green Police Division was notified in May 2019 that the victim had noticed nude pictures of herself on Facebook and Facebook Messenger.
The police investigated and found several group chats among a number of people, including Guest.
A conversation was found between the juvenile and Guest where he made several comments asking for nude pictures.
The charge Guest pleaded guilty to is for the naked pictures of himself that he sent to the victim.
Mack sentenced Guest to three years of community control with the conditions he enter and complete all the requirements of the youthful offender program and be assessed for alcohol, substance abuse and sexual offender treatment.
He must maintain employment, finish 150 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim.
If he violates any of the terms, supervision may be extended to up to five years and may include a 12-month prison term.