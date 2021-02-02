A Toledo man was sent to prison for his role in an overdose death that occurred in Bowling Green nearly seven years ago.
Wood County Common Plea Judge Matt Reger on Jan. 25 sentenced Steven Micah-Devan Levesque, 31, to seven years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
He had been was indicted in August with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges stem from for his actions in March 2014 that led to the death of Dan Patton Jr.
He pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to the charge of involuntary manslaughter. The remaining two charges were dismissed at sentencing.
This prison term will be served concurrently to a three-year sentence he is currently serving out of Lucas County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans, on March 1, 2014, Tricia Miller drove to Toledo and purchased 0.40 grams of heroin. Upon her return to Bowling Green, she sold the drug to Patton.
Patton locked himself in a bathroom in the 1000 block of Third Street and shot up with the heroin, Hoppenjans said.
Patton’s father knocked down the bathroom door and found him unresponsive with a baggie that was later determined to be heroine.
Toxicology determined that heroine was the cause of his death, Hoppenjans said.
Miller identified Levesque as the person from whom she bought the drugs.
A DNA sample gotten through the offense Levesque is now serving prison for matched what was collected at the time of overdose case.
The victim’s family members addressed the court prior to sentencing, according to court papers.
Miller, now 36, was found guilty in August 2014 of reckless homicide and was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in Patton’s death.