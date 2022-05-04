The Toledo man who fired a gun from his vehicle near downtown has been sentenced to prison.
Robert Allen III, 41, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had pleaded guilty in March to discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony. The charge was amended to a one-year firearms specification from three years.
The charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
“He has led for the most part a law-abiding life,” said defense attorney Sara Roller.
He was enrolled in community college and was supposed to receive an associate degree after this semester, she said.
Allen came to Bowling Green to visit his significant other’s daughter, she said.
“Clearly his actions on this evening were not well thought out,” Roller said.
She asked for a minimal sentenced based on his lack of prior offenses.
Allen apologized for what he called “irresponsible acts.”
“They were impulsive … and I do regret those acts,” he said.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 200 block of North Main Street, Allen fired three rounds of a 9 mm firearm into the air out of the driver’s side window of a 2021 Chevy Silverado. The vehicle was in the roadway near the intersection of East Court Street, where there were pedestrians and apartments nearby.
Allen and his passenger were doing a food delivery.
The city’s camera system captured Allen firing the gun out of the vehicle.
Allen also asked for a minimal sentence to allow him to help his mom, who has cancer.
Mack said there is mandatory incarceration with this charge and while the defendant has a low risk for recidivism, he did discharge a firearm in downtown Bowling Green.
She imposed a sentence of nine months for the felony charge plus the one-year firearms specification, to be served consecutively for a total of 21 months.
“I’m sorry about your mother’s medical situation and I wish you luck in your future endeavors,” Mack said as Allen was led out of the courtroom.
He also must forfeit the three guns that were confiscated during the incident: a Glock 17 9 mm, a Mossberg 590 shotgun and a CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 pistol.