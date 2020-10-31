A man who broke into the former Olney Elementary in Northwood has been sentenced.
Theodore Robinson, 52, Toledo, appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger on Friday.
“I believe my client has done a full 180,” said defense attorney Michelle Ritchey.
Robinson has four children, is now engaged and employed, she said, and asked for a sentence of community control.
He was sentenced to two years of community control after pleading guilty in September to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
He also must serve 200 hours of community service in the next two years.
Reger said he has reserved a sentence of 12 months in prison if community control is violated.
The incident occurred in March 2015 at the Northwood Schools’ elementary, which since has been torn down.
Robinson broke a window to enter the structure, then stole an AM/FM CD player. Blood left at the scene was tested against Robinson’s DNA. Results came back May 1 and it was a match. At that time, Robinson was in jail for another offense after being apprehended in Lucas County on April 21, 2015.
He served about five years in the Allen-Oakwood Correction Institute and was alerted of the Wood County warrant upon his release earlier this year.
Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said Robinson admitted his guilt to this offense upon his release from prison.
“I’m not going to make any excuses for my history,” Robinson said, adding that he was sorry it took so long to get where he now is in life.
“I tried to do everything I could when I was locked up. I tried to get involved in everything I could,” he said.