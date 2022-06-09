A Toledo man previously sentenced for his part in a drug trafficking ring in Toledo has entered a guilty plea in a Wood County case.
Marcus Smith, 29, was transported Monday from the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Smith was indicted in July for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, after he assaulted a woman at a Perrysburg hotel in April 2021.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Smith caused serious physical harm to the woman after he broke a bottle over her head, causing lacerations that required staples.
She recommended any sentenced be served concurrently to the eight years that Smith is serving after pleading guilty in Lucas County last spring to drug trafficking.
“There’s some dispute as to the specific facts of the case,” said defense attorney Phillip Carlisle.
“Mr. Smith would argue that there was not a bottle,” he said, and the top of the woman’s head hit the closet.
He had several pending charges in Toledo at that time, “but he knows that is not how he should conduct himself as a man,” Carlisle said.
But if the evidence was presented at trial, it would lead to a guilty sentence, he added.
On May 11, 2021, Smith pleaded guilty to two felony counts of trafficking in fentanyl and single felony counts of cocaine trafficking and having weapons while under disability.
The charges stem from a multi-year investigation into the involvement by Smith and three others — including the victim of the Wood County assault — in a large drug-trafficking ring.
“Over the past year, I’ve noticed a significant change in Mr. Smith’s demeanor and thought process,” Carlisle said.
He said his client, in the year he has been incarcerated, has taken advantage of the opportunities in prison to make him a better man and father.
Mack’s followed Blackburn’s recommendation of 18 months and made the sentence concurrent to the one he already is serving.