A Toledo man accused of shooting and killing a man in a Northwood hotel last year has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
Jerron Bryant, 20, was transported from the jail April 4 to appear in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Bryant in March rejected a second offer from the state to plead guilty to one count of murder with a prison sentence of 18 years to life.
He had been indicted in February 2021 for two counts of murder, both unspecified felonies.
Bryant had rejected a plea offer last August, at which point the state indicted him for two counts aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
The second aggravated murder charge is that the death was during a robbery attempt. Bryant had a handgun during the robbery.
Mack sentenced him to an indefinite prison term of 15 years to life on one murder charge with one year mandatory for a firearm specification. The second count of murder was dismissed as were the charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.
He was given credit for 417 days spend at the Wood County jail.
At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2021, Northwood police responded to a shots-fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane. Officers found Eddie Lee Phillips II, 37, dead.
Court papers state Bryant killed Phillips and that he did so while committing felonious assault.
He was arrested Feb. 11, 2021, by Northwood Police Department officers with the assistance of Toledo police.