A Toledo man found guilty of three sexually-related offenses is going to prison after violating community control.
Travis Williams, 41, was transferred from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger for a community control violation hearing.
Williams was sentenced Oct. 30 to five years of community control after pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
As part of his sentence, he had to enter into and successfully complete the SEARCH intensive supervision program.
On March 19, a petition was filed to revoke community control on the argument that while in the SEARCH program at the Northwest Community Corrections Center, Williams had received 27 rule violations, preventing him from advancing through the program stages. As a result, he was terminated from the program.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said Tuesday that his client had mental health issues that prevented him from successfully completing SEARCH.
“Obviously, he wanted to complete SEARCH, he wanted to get through it successfully,” Daler said.
He asked for a continuation on community control.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the state would leave sentencing to the discretion of the court. She added, however, that the adult probation department had recommended prison.
“I tried to do everything you told me to do since the beginning of this trial,” Williams said, and added if he could get another chance to go back to SEARCH, he could complete the program if they understood more about his mental health issues.
He said he got stressed and felt targeted at the corrections center.
“I couldn’t move forward and they terminated my program,” Williams said. “I do have issues I want to address and get under control.”
Reger said while these felonies would presume community control, he is allowed to sentence the defendant to prison as they are sex offenses.
He said he looked at the totality of the case and sentenced Williams to 17 months in prison for the gross sexual imposition charge, and 11 months for each disseminating matter harmful to juvenile charges.
The sentences will be served concurrently for a total of 17 months and Williams will be given credit for time served, which is around six months, Reger said.
Williams, who was accused of inappropriately touching a girl and sending naked pictures to her, was one of three family members charged with sexually-oriented offenses.
A a Tier I sex offender, he must register annually for 15 years.
On Oct. 8, Deon Williams, 47, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty of two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
He must register as a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register with local authorities every 90 days for life.
Mandi Williams, 43, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to two counts obstructing official business. She was sentenced in August to 90 days in jail followed by five years of community control. She also must complete 200 hours of community control and enter and complete an extensive supervision probation program.