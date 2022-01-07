A Toledo man has been sentenced to prison after intimidating a witness.
David Anthony Irving, 43, was transferred from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in August for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle and seven counts violating a protection order, all first-degree misdemeanors; and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness of a criminal case, a third-degree felony.
In November, he pleaded guilty to the intimidation and menacing charges as well as violating a protection order charge.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said his client’s erratic behavior was driven by cocaine and prescription medication.
He has used drugs since he was 16 and cocaine since he was 40, Daler said about Irving.
“He wants to get help with his addiction,” Daler said, and asked for placement in the SEARCH program, which will isolate Irving and keep him away from bad influences.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson also recommended SEARCH but said Irving has a violent criminal history.
Over an extended period, there were a lot of threats, Anderson said.
“It was something that could have easily gotten out of control,” he said.
On July 15, Irving by force or threat of harm attempted to influence, intimidate or hinder the victim of a crime from filing charges against him. He did so from June 30 to July 22 by engaging in a pattern of conduct that made the victim believe he would cause serious physical harm to her or a family member. On July 12, he was accused of taking a credit card from the victim without permission and used her vehicle without consent on June 30.
The protection order violations occurred twice on July 9, on July 11, July 12, July 14 and July 22.
Daler in September entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. A diagnostic test determined Irvin was capable of understanding the proceedings against him and assisting in his defense.
The victim has moved away from the area to get away from Irving, Anderson said.
“I’ve struggled with mental and physical health, but nothing justifies what I did,” Irving said.
No one deserves to be treated like that, he added.
“Please give me a positive alternative to prison,” Irving asked Reger. “I don’t want to be a criminal anymore. I need help.”
He said his drug use made his life unmanageable and became his sole focus.
“A lot of the things I did I would never have done except for using cocaine,” he said.
Irving said if he was sentenced to SEACH, he wouldn’t be back in court.
The SEACH program is located in the NorthWest Community Corrections Center and serves as a sentencing option for adult males convicted of a felony-level offense. The goals of the program include providing a secure, intensive, evidence-based treatment program designed to assist residents with making positive behavioral changes. The length of stay is a maximum six months.
Reger went through Irving’s criminal history, which included assaults in 1996 and 1997. He has two separate prison sentences totaling 10 years. He was placed on community control for two years in 2017 and now there are these new incidents, Reger said.
Reger said the victim was so frightened she had to leave the area and records show Irving only stayed out of trouble while he was incarcerated.
He sentenced Irving to 36 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrected for the intimidation charge, 12 months for the menacing charge and 180 days for the third charge.
The sentences will be served concurrently for a total of 36 months.