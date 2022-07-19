A Toledo man remains in jail after he was arrested last week for allegedly breaking in a door to gain entry to a home in the city.
Steven Hayes, 38, was arrested Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Summit Street.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue on a report that Hayes broke down the door and had entered the house.
He was no longer there when police arrived, according to the report.
The alleged victim told officers what Hayes drives, and the vehicle was observed parked behind the residence unoccupied. A look through the window showed two handguns sitting in plain view in the rear pocket of the front passenger seat, according to the police report. One had a scope mounted on it.
After the vehicle was searched, fully loaded magazines for the two guns were found in between the two back seats, according to the report.
The alleged victim told police that Hayes was jealous when he learned she had invited a male friend over. She told police that Hayes has threatened to hurt and kill her in the past and she had prior reports of domestic violence against him when they were living together in Toledo.
According to the police report, the alleged victim did not open the door for Hayes and told him to leave. He refused, then beat down the door and entered her house, according to the report.
She said Hayes pushed her chest and knocked her down onto the couch and then searched the house for other occupants before fleeing on foot once he heard police sirens. While the officer was speaking to the woman, Hayes called several times, reportedly still upset that she had another male inside her house, according to the report.
After approximately 30 minutes of searching, officers spotted Hayes walking in the alley in the 400 block of South Summit Street.
After being placed in handcuffs, Hayes told police the guns were in his vehicle because he was at a shooting range earlier in the day and he admitted to entering the house.
Hayes was taken to jail on charges of aggravated burglary and carrying a concealed weapon.
He remained incarcerated Monday. Bond has been set at $35,000, 100% required.