The charges in one of two indictments against a Toledo man accused of attempted murder will be dismissed without prejudice.
Raymond Cervantes, 45, was arraigned in Wood County Common Pleas Court Friday in front of Judge Matt Reger.
His attorney, Scott Coon, entered a plea of not guilty on the most recent seven-count indictment.
A pretrial conference was set for Oct. 2.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said charges in an August indictment will be dismissed without prejudice. Those charges include felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony.
Cervantes was indicted again Sept. 2, this time for two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; escape, a third-degree felony; and attempted murder, a first-degree felony.
On Aug. 16, he allegedly attempted to kill a Sylvania woman after restraining her liberty for the purpose of terrorizing or inflicting serious harm. He allegedly used a C-clamp to assault her.
Cervantes is accused of purposely breaking detention or failing to return to detention, according to law enforcement.
He also is accused of tampering with property in order to impair the ability of law enforcement to respond.
Bond continues at $250,000 with no 10% allowed.
He also faces charges in Henry County for attempted murder.
Prosecutors there say he beat his girlfriend with a piece of wood and also attempted to strangle her near Liberty Center.
He has pleaded not guilty to those attempted murder and felonious assault charges.
His pretrial there is set for Monday.