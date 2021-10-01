One of two men charged with attempted murder was in court Monday.
Javen McIntoush appeared via video from the jail in front of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Molly Mack.
He was arraigned on two counts of attempted murder and one count aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Defense attorney Sara Roller entered pleas of not guilty on all charges on behalf of her client.
McIntoush, 19, Toledo, was indicted in September after his alleged involvement in an incident in downtown Bowling Green where shots were fired.
Mack said, if found guilty, McIntoush faces 11-16.5 years in prison for each of the F1 felonies, eight-12 years for each of the F2 felonies, and up to 12 months in prison for the theft offense.
There is a mandatory three-year sentence for a firearms specification on every charge except the theft.
Roller asked that her client be released from jail and placed on a GPS monitor to allow him to live with his mother in Toledo.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn asked for $150,000 bond, no 10%, due to the serious nature of the offenses.
She said McIntoush was out of jail on bond and GPS monitoring when he allegedly conducted these offenses.
If he posts bond, Blackburn asked that he be subject to house arrest and have no contact with the alleged victims or his co-defendant.
A pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 18 and a final pretrial is set for Nov. 1.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for co-defendant Cedrion Williams, 19, also of Toledo.
On Aug. 1, the two men are accused of attempting to cause the death of two men while trying to rob them while in possession of a firearm. The incident reportedly occurred at 2:06 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
They knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to both alleged victims and allegedly deprived one of the alleged victims of his glasses, which were valued at more than $1,000.
Williams also was indicted for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, after he allegedly hindered the apprehension of another or assisted another in order to benefit from a crime.