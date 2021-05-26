A Toledo man has pleaded guilty to harassing a jail inmate with a bodily substance.
Jacob Thomas Scott Cox, 24, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood county Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn said Cox had agreed to plead guilty to the charge on which he was indicted in December, which was harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
She recommended community control sanctions with mental health counseling.
Blackburn said that while detained at the jail on June 30, Cox took a milk carton he was carrying and threw its contents under a cell door. The carton contained urine.
He was brought from the jail for his court appearance.
Cox had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in March for a competency evaluation.
Mack said, based on the report, the court found Cox was capable of understanding the nature of the proceedings filed against him.
Mack said the defendant faced a 12-month prison term.
Mack granted defense attorney Reid Rothenbuhler’s request for an own-recognizance bond on the condition Cox be admitted to a mental health facility.
Sentencing was set for July 12.