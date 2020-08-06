One of two men arrested after taking more than $6,000 in merchandise from three Wood County stores has pleaded guilty.
Darius Edwards, 25, was brought into the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry wearing an orange jail jumpsuit. He appeared Tuesday for a final pretrial on two separate cases.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans offered the deal that Edwards plead guilty in the case from 2019, a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
The deal included Edwards pleading guilty to the two theft charges in the case that he was indicted on in 2020, both fifth-degree felonies, and the amended charge of obstructing justice, also a fifth-degree felony.
The 2020 indicted charge of burglary would be dismissed at sentencing.
Hoppenjans asked that all charges be given a 12-month sentence with the time to be served consecutively, for a total of four years.
Edwards also must forfeit $1,560.
According to Hoppenjans, Perrysburg Township police were called to Kohl’s on Fremont Pike on July 24, 2019 for a report of two Black males who pushed a cart of merchandise out of the store without paying. The items taken totaled $1,232 and video surveillance identified the two as Edwards and his co-defendant Phillip Brown.
The two men are from Toledo.
On Dec. 4, 2019, Walmart in Bowling Green reported a theft and a vehicle was reported leaving the parking lot.
Bowling Green police followed the vehicle until it stopped at Meijer on East Wooster Street. When they took Brown into custody, he had loose marijuana on his clothes as well as $1,000 in his pocket.
Edwards was found with two plastic bags of marijuana and $550 in his pocket, Hoppenjans said.
A look inside the vehicle showed loose marijuana and boxes of drones.
Brown admitted to stealing the drones from Walmart, Hoppenjans said.
An inventory taken of the vehicle also uncovered tools, electrical lights and two Xbox game consoles, many of which still had the security buttons attached.
The tools were traced back to Home Depot in Rossford, which had reported a theft earlier in the day. According to Hoppenjans, Edwards distracted the employee while Brown walked out with the merchandise.
The items taken from Walmart totaled $2,601 while the goods taken from Home Depot amounted to $2,584.
Defense attorney Sara Roller argued for a lower bond with the condition if bond is posted, Edwards must wear a GPS monitor.
Mayberry lowered the bond, which previously had been set at $60,000 with no 10%, to $25,000 with no 10% allowed.
Sentencing has been set for Sept. 22.
Co-defendant Brown is currently in the Lucas County jail.
For the Perrysburg Kohl’s case, he was indicted for one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
For the Bowling Green Walmart case, he was indicted for two counts of theft, a fifth-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
A warrant for his arrested on the indictment was requested Jan. 23. He was present in court Feb. 4 at which time a cash bond of $15,000 with no 10% was set. Bond was posted April 30.
A jury was called July 28 and Brown’s bond was revoked and another warrant for his arrest was issued.
According to court documents, a condition of bond was that Brown not be charged with any serious traffic or criminal offense.
On July 22, he was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, in Toledo Municipal Court. Documents show Brown broke into a home and was still present with the victim arrived home. He struggled briefly with her but was able to leave the location with $2,500 in cash and a 9 mm firearm.